Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Among Stars Of Fifth Annual Dance Party to End ALZ

Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Ashley Campbell, and Tracy Lawrence are among the artists taking part in the fifth annual Dance Party to End ALZ event. The night of music, dancing, and fundraising to end Alzheimer’s will take place at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Sunday, November 13, hosted by Brad’s wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, her sister Ashley Williams, and brother Jay Williams.

The fundraiser will give the audience the chance to see top country stars singing covers, and this year’s theme is the 1990s, with artists playing their favorite songs from that decade and fans arriving in period garb. Says Williams-Paisley: “It’ll be a one-of-a-kind event that fans and generous supporters of the cause will not be able to experience anywhere else.” She explains more in this short clip about the event:

Bentley will be playing with his spoof band Hot Country Knights, and other artists on the billl are Kelleigh Bannen, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, and Chrissy Metz. Doors will open at 6pm, and general admission tickets are on sale now, priced between $50 and $200. You can also make a donation at this event page, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, or become a Dance Party sponsor.

The Williams lost their mother Linda to Alzheimer’s some six years ago, prompting them to launch a venture that has raised more than $1 million for the research program into the disease. Last year’s 1980s-themed event alone raised $300,000 for the cause. Several of the artists from the 2021 bill are returning to support the cause again, including Campbell, whose family have helped raise the profile of the condition immeasurably after her father Glen fell victim to it. Others in last year’s line-up included Darius Rucker, Emily West, Taylor Noelle, and Cass Hart.

All proceeds from the Nashville Dance Party to End ALZ support Alzheimer’s Association research programs. For all inquiries about the event, you can also email DanceParty@mtaevents.com.