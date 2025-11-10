Dinah Washington’s ‘What A Diff’rence A Day Makes’ Comes To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

What a Diff’rence a Day Makes, originally released in 1959 on Mercury Records, marked a turning point in the career of vocalist Dinah Washington — earning her a Grammy Award and bringing her rich, blues-informed style into the world of lush orchestral pop. The album will be reissued on 180-gram all-analog vinyl on January 9, 2026 — part of the Verve Vault Series.

Produced by Clyde Otis and arranged by Belford Hendricks, the album represents Washington’s successful crossover from jazz and R&B into the mainstream pop market. The title track, originally written in Spanish in the 1930s and popularized in English by other vocalists, became Washington’s signature song after her version climbed the Billboard charts and won the 1960 Grammy for Best Rhythm & Blues Performance — the first year the award was presented.

The album balances Washington’s commanding vocal presence with sophisticated arrangements that blend strings, rhythm section, and light brass. Tracks like “Cry Me a River,” “Manhattan,” and “Time After Time” showcase her ability to deliver emotional nuance and rhythmic phrasing with precision and ease. The result is a seamless fusion of jazz tradition and contemporary production, establishing Washington as one of the most versatile and expressive vocalists of her era.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released in October.

