Disclosure Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour

Multi-platinum electronic duo Disclosure have announced a 14-date headline tour across North America this spring. The tour will kick off on April 7th with two nights at Southern California’s Santa Barbara Bowl and conclude on May 9th with two nights at Chicago’s The Salt Shed.

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, January 21st, with the general on-sale launching on Thursday, January 22nd, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now for the artist pre-sale, beginning at 12 p.m. local time on January 21st, while a Spotify pre-sale starts at 2 p.m. the same day. More information can be found on Disclosure’s website.

In addition to the dates in Santa Barbara and Chicago, the spring tour will include three nights at Mission Ballroom in Denver (April 23rd-25th) and two nights at The Eastern in Atlanta (May 1st and 2nd). Continuing on, the tour will make stops at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC (April 30th), The Pinnacle in Nashville (May 5th), and Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit (May 7th).

The tour will also feature Disclosure’s highly anticipated return to the Coachella stage on April 10th and 17th. A lineup of supporting artists have been announced, including ADALAREIGN, Todd Edwards, Chloé Robinson, Malugi, Laurence Guy, and Mike Dunn.

While these are all the dates that have been shared for now, there may be more to come. The English duo replied to a fan asking for Canadian shows on Instagram, writing, “got some dates to announce there soon. Hold tight.”

Last month, Disclosure premiered their new single “Deeper,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominee Leon Thomas. Their 2025 collaboration with Anderson .Paak, “NO CAP,” scored a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. Disclosure’s total Grammy nods now number ten, having received their first nomination for their debut album, Settle, back in 2014.

Shop Disclosure’s music on vinyl or CD now.