Disclosure Team Up With Leon Thomas For New Single ‘Deeper’

Disclosure have returned with a new single entitled “Deeper,” a collaboration with R&B star Leon Thomas. The single is out now via Disorder/Capitol Records. The track was written by Disclosure, Thomas, and Blake Slatkin. The track was produced and mixed by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence

The new single comes at an exciting time for both the duo of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence and Leon Thomas. Disclosure recently wrapped up their “Fall 2025 – North American Tour,” which found the electronic duo bringing their acclaimed live show to fans across the U.S. and Mexico.

The tour launched at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on September 19, and made festival stops at Oregon’s Cascade Equinox Festival and Mexico City’s Nescafé Vaivén. The run wrapped up at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC on October 18. Other featured stops included San Diego, Berkeley, Houston, Boston, and Washington D.C.

Disclosure, Leon Thomas - Deeper (Official Lyric Video)

Previous to “Deeper,” the duo shared “one2three” with Chris Lake and Leven Kali. In 2024 they linked up with British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu for “King Steps.” The group shared upon releasing the singles that they’ve been exploring their experimental side lately with similarly darker, hard-hitting tracks like “Arachnids” — described by Guy as an “ever-evolving creative puzzle of sound design and groove exploration” — and “in2minds,” another collaboration with Chris Lake.

As for Thomas, he garnered six nominations at the 2026 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for MUTT; Best New Artist; Best R&B Performance for “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”; Best Traditional R&B Performance (for “VIBES DON’T LIE”), and Best R&B Song (for “YES IT IS”).

After the release of MUTT, Thomas shared a deluxe edition of the project entitled HEEL. In a March 2025 interview with Billboard, Thomas shared some thoughts on HEEL, and its role as an introduction into new sounds and styles within his arsenal. He said: “There [are] sides to me that I haven’t shown the world yet, so I’m spoon-feeding them. You need to hide the medicine in the candy. This deluxe is me stepping deeper into my purpose.”

Listen to the Disclosure featuring Leon Thomas tune “Deeper” now.