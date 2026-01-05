Doechii Teams Up With SZA For New Single ‘girl, get up.’

Cover: Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment

Doechii has teamed up with fellow superstar SZA for a new track entitled “girl, get up.” The two artists wrote the song alongside Jahlil Gunter and Darius Scott, while Jay Versace handled production. The accompanying video was directed by James Mackel, who also made the rapper’s Grammy-nominated video for “Anxiety.”

The song notably features a sample of the iconic 2002 single “What Happened To That Boy” by Birdman and Clipse. The reflective, inspiring track features powerful verses from Doechii anchored by a memorable chorus from SZA. The Tampa-born rapper spits: “But what’s the agenda when the it girl Black?/ Y’all can’t fathom that I work this hard/ And y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart.”

Elsewhere, Doechii reflects on her meteoric rise, which culminated in her first Grammy win at the 2025 ceremony, earning Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. She raps: “The album six months old, it need a f****n’ babysitter/ I did eight years of failin’, plus a lot of cold winters/ Used to be a starvin’ artist, now I want the whole dinner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doechii - girl, get up. (Feat. SZA)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The video features Doechii cruising to shore on an expansive yacht before scaling the scaffolding of a giant stadium stage while an audience eagerly awaits her arrival.

“girl, get up.” is the conclusion to Doechii’s “Swamp Sessions” series, which featured memorable visuals for each single in the collection, which also include “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “BULLFROG”, and “CATFISH.” The concept behind the series was to set a timer for an hour and write a song.

The series finale highlights a monumental run for Doechii, who recently earned five Grammy nominations for her 2025 single “Anxiety,” including Record of the Year; Song of the Year; Best Rap Performance; Best Rap Song; and Best Music Video. Additionally, the single peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Later in the year, Doechii took a proverbial victory lap with her Live From The Swamp Tour, which featured sold out performances in North America in October and November, followed by her first ever dates in Australia in December.

Listen to Alligator Bites Never Heal now.