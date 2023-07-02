ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Check Out The New Music Video For Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’

The video was animated by Tim Fox, who previously created a visual for Summer’s ‘Love To Love You Baby.’

Published on

Donna Summer, ‘I Feel Love’ - Photo: YouTube/UMG
Donna Summer, ‘I Feel Love’ - Photo: YouTube/UMG

Animator Tim Fox, who previously created a video for Donna Summer’s “Love To Love You Baby,” has returned with a delightful animated feature for Summer’s iconic “I Feel Love.”

In the video for the disco classic, three animated dancers traverse the galaxy, exploring the cosmos as occasional footage of Summer’s singing her hit single floats across the screen. Check out the visual below.

Donna Summer - I Feel Love (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

It’s been an exciting time in the world of Donna Summer. Love To Love You Donna Summer, a new documentary on the star, recently made its debut. The film sets itself apart as a tender portrait of the woman, mother, and prolific performer that was Donna Summer. The film was celebrated with a premiere courtesy of HBO on May 20, and Universal Music Group (UMG) and its film and television division, Polygram Entertainment, hosted a star-studded screening and Q&A with the film’s co-director, Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano.

The event was attended by actress Tisha Campbell, R&B legend Bobby Brown, Ron Livingston and his wife Rosemarie DeWitt, and more.

Hosting the Q&A was legendary film critic, filmmaker, and host of KCRW’s The Treatment, Elvis Mitchell, who spoke with Sudano about her experience delving into her mother’s legacy and co-directing the film with Oscar-and-Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams.

DeWitt reflected on the film’s impact, saying, “Her depth, and how grounded and real she was and then her connection to the divine… I can’t believe it’s all in one film. And I’m so in awe of Brooklyn right now.” While Livingston added, “You just feel like you’re learning more and more about her humanity.”

Following the screening, Bobby Brown offered some thoughts on the film, saying, “Expect a lot. It draws you into who [she was] as a human being… You have to see it.”

Tisha Campbell spoke about the bravery in the filmmaking choices, saying, “I thought it was such a beautiful film because we got to see another side of her and her commitment to God and all of these beautiful, amazing, heart-wrenching, devastating things about Donna Summer that you didn’t even know…I thought, wow, how brave of Brooklyn and her entire family to allow us to see that side of her.

Listen to Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
One Love How Reggae Music Inspired The World
One Love: How Reggae Music Inspired The World
Gwen Stefani - Photo: John Shearer/WireImage for Rebel Waltz, Inc.
Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne and Ne-Yo: Currently Trending Songs
Tony Scott, artist who invented New Age music and composed Music for Zen Meditation
Tony Scott: How A Bebop Jazz Clarinetist Invented New Age Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top