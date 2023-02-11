Duke Deuce Shares Video For ‘Nobody Needs Nobody’

Duke Deuce - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Duke Deuce has shared a music video for Memphis Massacre III closer “Nobody Needs Nobody,” which has quickly become a fan favorite.

In the visual, Duke taps into his horror roots, rapping in the dark and surrounded by fire, his crew, and the occasional appearance from a Chucky-inspired doll. Watch the video below.

On the track, Duke pays tribute to tragically departed rappers from his hometown of Memphis. He raps, “Sometimes still don’t wanna leave, yeah, Memphis, what I bleed/ Rest in pеace Young Dolph and Keed, and to my guys in FBG.”

Back in November, Deuce shared a music video for his ATM Rich Baby-assisted track, “Buck The System.” The song is also featured on Deuce’s Memphis Massacre III.

In the visual, Duke and ATM Rich Baby take over a radio station to debut the single and wreak havoc on anyone in their way. The scenes are inter-spliced with playful party scenes, as Duke and his crew celebrate his success.

A follow up to 2018’s Memphis Massacre and 2020’s Memphis Massacre 2, the 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features including Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. Other notable collaborators include production work from DJ Paul of Three Six Mafia on “What You Rep” and vocals from Opera Memphis on the opening track “Deucifer.”

The cover artwork features Duke flaunting a custom made Deucifer Doll just in time for Halloween. This third Memphis Massacre installment showcases him at his rawest, with head-banging trap beats carried by his signature cadence and ad-libs. To accompany the release, Duke shared a new video for the standout track “Mr Memphis Massacre.”

On Thursday, October 27, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery honored Duke with a Proclamation to Memphis for his continued community engagement initiatives, before he took the stage at Growlers for an explosive performance in celebration of the Memphis Massacre III release. The show included a slew of performances by Memphis artists Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz, Gloss Up, and more.

Buy or stream Memphis Massacre III.