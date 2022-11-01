Duke Deuce Shares Video For ‘Buck The System’

Duke Deuce - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Duke Deuce has returned with a music video for his new ATM Rich Baby-assisted single, “Buck The System.” The song is featured on Deuce’s new project, Memphis Massacre III, which is out now.

In the visual, Duke and ATM Rich Baby take over a radio station to debut the single and wreak havoc on anyone in their way. The scenes are inter-spliced with playful party scenes, as Duke and his crew celebrate his success.

Duke Deuce - "BUCK THE SYSTEM" feat. ATM Richbaby (Official Video)

A follow up to 2018’s Memphis Massacre and 2020’s Memphis Massacre 2, the 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features including Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. Other notable collaborators include production work from DJ Paul of Three Six Mafia on “What You Rep” and vocals from Opera Memphis on the opening track “Deucifer.”

The cover artwork features Duke flaunting a custom made Deucifer Doll just in time for Halloween. This third Memphis Massacre installment showcases him at his rawest, with head-banging trap beats carried by his signature cadence and ad-libs. To accompany the release, Duke shared a new video for the standout track “Mr Memphis Massacre.”

On Thursday, October 27, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery honored Duke with a Proclamation to Memphis for his continued community engagement initiatives, before he took the stage at Growlers for an explosive performance in celebration of the Memphis Massacre III release. The show included a slew of performances by Memphis artists Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz, Gloss Up, and more.

Earlier last week, Duke also hosted a hometown giveback kicking off with a free jookin dance class at L.Y.E Academy for kids between 6-18 years old. He personally instructed the class and awarded two students with $1,000 to enroll in L.Y.E Academy and/or to pay towards their dance tuition/fees. On Wednesday, Duke surprised the students of Fairley High School (his alma mater) with a performance during their pep rally and donated merchandise and financial assistance to their band department.

