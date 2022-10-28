Duke Deuce Drops ‘Memphis Massacre III’ Mixtape, Shares ‘Mr Memphis Massacre’ Video

Duke Deuce, ‘Memphis Massacre III’ - Photo: Courtesy of Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Quality Control’s crunkstar Duke Deuce has returned with his newest offering, Memphis Massacre III, which is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Made Men Movement.

A follow up to 2018’s Memphis Massacre and 2020’s Memphis Massacre 2, the 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features including Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. Other notable collaborators include production work from DJ Paul of Three Six Mafia on “What You Rep” and vocals from Opera Memphis on the opening track “Deucifer.”

The cover artwork features Duke flaunting a custom made Deucifer Doll just in time for Halloween. This third Memphis Massacre installment showcases him at his rawest, with head-banging trap beats carried by his signature cadence and ad-libs. To accompany the release, Duke shared a new video for the standout track “Mr Memphis Massacre.”

On Thursday, October 27, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery honored Duke with a Proclamation to Memphis for his continued community engagement initiatives, before he took the stage at Growlers for an explosive performance in celebration of the Memphis Massacre III release. The show included a slew of performances by Memphis artists Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz, Gloss Up, and more.

Earlier this week, Duke also hosted a hometown giveback kicking off with a free jookin dance class at L.Y.E Academy for kids between 6-18 years old. He personally instructed the class and awarded two students with $1,000 to enroll in L.Y.E Academy and/or to pay towards their dance tuition/fees. On Wednesday, Duke surprised the students of Fairley High School (his alma mater) with a performance during their pep rally and donated merchandise and financial assistance to their band department.

With the release of Memphis Massacre III, Duke Deuce continues to put on for the city of Memphis and shows his dedication to the fine art of crunk.

Buy or stream Memphis Massacre III.