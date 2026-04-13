Ebony Riley Launches ‘Beautiful Tragedy’ Album

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ebony Riley has launched the pre-order for her debut album Beautiful Tragedy, unveiling the project’s official artwork and sharing a new track, “Through The Motions (Interlude).” The rollout also includes a black-and-white trailer introducing the themes and imagery behind the album.

The newly revealed artwork shows Riley seated atop a pile of garments, referencing her background in fashion while signaling a shift toward her work as a recording artist. The image connects her earlier career with her current focus on music, drawing a line between those two chapters. Fans who pre-order the album receive immediate access to “Through The Motions (Interlude),” a short piece built around a voicemail from a loved one that offers an early look at the project’s tone.

Through The Motions (Interlude)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Riley also released an accompanying trailer for Beautiful Tragedy. The visual follows her running before stopping and embracing a young girl watching archival footage of Riley on a television. The clips include moments from her childhood, early performances, and training, presenting a narrative that reflects the personal experiences behind the album. The sequence concludes with the album title, setting the framework for the project’s story.

The announcement follows a period of momentum for the Detroit-born singer. Her 2025 single “Only You” reached No. 15 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. She continued into 2026 with “HONEST,” produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Before focusing fully on music, Riley built a career in modeling, appearing in campaigns for major fashion houses.

Listen to Ebony Riley’s “Through The Motions (Interlude)” here.