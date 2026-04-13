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Ebony Riley Launches ‘Beautiful Tragedy’ Album

The Detroit singer shared artwork and a new interlude alongside her debut album rollout.

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Ebony Riley Beautiful Tragedy
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ebony Riley has launched the pre-order for her debut album Beautiful Tragedy, unveiling the project’s official artwork and sharing a new track, “Through The Motions (Interlude).” The rollout also includes a black-and-white trailer introducing the themes and imagery behind the album.

The newly revealed artwork shows Riley seated atop a pile of garments, referencing her background in fashion while signaling a shift toward her work as a recording artist. The image connects her earlier career with her current focus on music, drawing a line between those two chapters. Fans who pre-order the album receive immediate access to “Through The Motions (Interlude),” a short piece built around a voicemail from a loved one that offers an early look at the project’s tone.

Through The Motions (Interlude)

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Riley also released an accompanying trailer for Beautiful Tragedy. The visual follows her running before stopping and embracing a young girl watching archival footage of Riley on a television. The clips include moments from her childhood, early performances, and training, presenting a narrative that reflects the personal experiences behind the album. The sequence concludes with the album title, setting the framework for the project’s story.

The announcement follows a period of momentum for the Detroit-born singer. Her 2025 single “Only You” reached No. 15 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. She continued into 2026 with “HONEST,” produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Before focusing fully on music, Riley built a career in modeling, appearing in campaigns for major fashion houses.

Listen to Ebony Riley’s “Through The Motions (Interlude)” here.

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