Elmiene Releases New Single ‘SAVIOUR’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Elmiene’s debut album is almost here. In the meantime, he’s given us another enticing preview.

“SAVIOUR” is the latest single from the British-Sudanese singer-songwriter’s debut album songs for someone. Produced by Sampha, the album is set for release March 27 on Def Jam and Polydor.

“’SAVIOUR’ is me calling to my childish desires and not just brushing them away, but taking them for as serious as they really really are” Elmiene says. “We all just want a hero. Word to Enrique Iglesias. Since I was addressing childhood issues, I needed my big brother Sampha to see me through to the end.”

In addition to the funky, effervescent studio recording of “SAVIOUR,” Elmiene has released a live performance video featuring Sampha. With Sampha on piano, the song is transformed into a heartwrenching ballad as Elmiene grabs a mic and channels powerful emotions. His soulful, fluttering vocals put him in continuum with greats from Stevie Wonder to Frank Ocean, but his voice and perspective are all his own.

Elmiene’s road to songs for someone included previous singles “HONOUR,” “Reclusive,” “Cry Against The Wind,” and the bonus track “I Want In.” Together, they’ve cohered into a portrait of a burgeoning talent recently identified by Billboard as R&B’s “Rookie of The Month.”

Elmiene & Sampha - Saviour (Live)

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Songs for someone was inspired by Elmiene’s two-decade journey to this moment, chronicling myriad familial struggles and personal ups and downs along the way. “Making this album was painful,” he says. “I felt lonely sometimes, I felt loved sometimes. I felt guilty sometimes and I felt forgiven sometimes but most of all it was an important duty to myself that I needed to fulfil.”

Following the album’s release, Elmiene’s will launch his songs for someone tour. Promoted by Live Nation Urban, the sold-out jaunt will take him to 18 North American cities this spring.

Listen to Elmiene’s new single, “SAVIOUR,” here.