‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ Hits One Billion Streams

Elton John’s 1976 single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” has just joined the Spotify Billions Club. A duet between John and the English singer Kiki Dee, the track topped international charts.

The song was written by John with Bernie Taupin under the pseudonyms “Ann Orson” and “Carte Blanche,” respectively. The song was originally conceived as a duet with Dusty Springfield. Dee had performed as a backup singer for Springfield, performing on “Some of Your Lovin'” and “Little by Little.” She would be the first white British artist signed to Motown, which is how she was introduced to John Reid, who was managing Elton John. He convinced her to sign with the label they were forming, Rocket Records, and her third album, Loving & Free, arrived in 1973.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” was never included on an original album, though it was recorded during the sessions for John’s 11th studio album, 1976’s Blue Moves. The song was the first No. 1 single in the UK for both John and Kiki Dee, topping the chart for six weeks in mid- 1976. It also became John’s sixth No. 1 single in the US. In 1976, John and Taupin received the Ivor Novello award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

John’s next solo track to top the British charts was the double-sided single “Sacrifice” and “Healing Hands” in 1990. John’s next US solo number one single was “Candle in the Wind 1997.”

American drag queen RuPaul joined John on an update of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” in 1994. The new version was produced by Giorgio Moroder and reached number three on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. It appeared on John’s first collaboration album, 1993’s Duets.

John guest-starred on a 1977 episode of The Muppet Show and performed “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Miss Piggy. Dee joined John onstage during his 1985 set at Live Aid to perform the track.

