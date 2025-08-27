Fall Out Boy Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of ‘From Under The Cork Tree’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

Fall Out Boy will celebrate two decades of their 5x-Platinum breakthrough album, From Under The Cork Tree, with a new 20th Anniversary Edition out October 17 via UMe.

The original LP’s 13 songs have been remastered. Additionally, the collection boasts previously unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides, and more. It also captures key performances from this era with special “Live On BBC Radio” tracks.

From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple configurations, including a 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital. It also comes with a merch capsule.

The group has heralded its arrival by sharing the highly sought-after B-side “Start Today” on all streaming services. Fall Out Boy originally recorded this Gorilla Biscuits cover for inclusion on Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland soundtrack in 2005. Prior to this, the song was only available on the compilation and in the accompanying video game.

Fall Out Boy - Start Today (Gorilla Biscuits Cover) (Official Audio)

Beyond the unreleased material, both the box sets feature a treasure trove of extras. Each release houses an exclusive letter to fans penned by bassist and primary lyricist Pete Wentz, a “Prom” photo from the “Dance Dance” music video, and a comic book cover illustration drawn from the “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” music video. Other extras include memorabilia from the seminal Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour 2006, such as a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub, and tour sticker laminate.

From Under The Cork Tree was first released on May 3, 2005, and was an immediate success. It eventually reached No.9 on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of staples, the 9x-Platinum smash single “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” climbed to No.8 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the 6x-Platinum “Dance, Dance” vaulted to No.9. Additionally, “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” went Platinum. In its wake, Fall Out Boy received a 2006 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best New Artist.”

