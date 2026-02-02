Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Fall Out Boy’s classic pop-punk hit “Sugar, We’re Going Down” has officially entered Spotify’s Billions Club, marking one billion streams on the service.

The milestone marks the second such entry for Fall Out Boy, following “Centuries” from 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho.

“Sugar, We’re Going Down” was released as the first single from the band’s breakthrough 2005 sophomore LP, From Under the Cork Tree. Fall Out Boy consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley.

The recording of “Sugar, We’re Going Down” was one the band knew would pay dividends, despite the rather quick method in which it was tracked.

According to a Rolling Stone interview from 2006, Stump said he wrote the song in 10 or so minutes, and performed the lyrics Wentz wrote with a deliberate slur to “make them sound better.” Stump said: “I was trying to do a straight punk song for fun…And I saw those lyrics and just kind of barked them out. But there was something about the rhythm of it, where I was like, ‘Hmm, that actually might be too good for just a s****y punk song.’” Drummer Andy Hurley recalls Stump thinking the song would be a big hit when it was released. He recalls Patrick saying, ”‘Yeah, I just got your kid’s college tuition paid for.’”

Back in October of last year, Fall Out Boy celebrated 20 years of their 5x platinum sophomore LP two with a special edition release via UMe. For the 20th Anniversary Edition, the original LP’s 13 songs were remastered and the tracklisting is updated with unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides, and more. It also captures performances from this era with special “Live On BBC Radio” tracks. From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) was released in multiple configurations, including a 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital.

