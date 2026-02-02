SIGN UP

Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

The song was the lead single for their breakthrough sophomore album, ‘From Under The Cork Tree.’

Published on

Fall Out Boy From Under The Cork Tree
Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Fall Out Boy’s classic pop-punk hit “Sugar, We’re Going Down” has officially entered Spotify’s Billions Club, marking one billion streams on the service.

The milestone marks the second such entry for Fall Out Boy, following “Centuries” from 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho.

“Sugar, We’re Going Down” was released as the first single from the band’s breakthrough 2005 sophomore LP, From Under the Cork Tree. Fall Out Boy consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley.

The recording of “Sugar, We’re Going Down” was one the band knew would pay dividends, despite the rather quick method in which it was tracked.

Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Goin Down (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

According to a Rolling Stone interview from 2006, Stump said he wrote the song in 10 or so minutes, and performed the lyrics Wentz wrote with a deliberate slur to “make them sound better.” Stump said: “I was trying to do a straight punk song for fun…And I saw those lyrics and just kind of barked them out. But there was something about the rhythm of it, where I was like, ‘Hmm, that actually might be too good for just a s****y punk song.’” Drummer Andy Hurley recalls Stump thinking the song would be a big hit when it was released. He recalls Patrick saying, ”‘Yeah, I just got your kid’s college tuition paid for.’”

Back in October of last year, Fall Out Boy celebrated 20 years of their 5x platinum sophomore LP two with a special edition release via UMe. For the 20th Anniversary Edition, the original LP’s 13 songs were remastered and the tracklisting is updated with unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides, and more. It also captures performances from this era with special “Live On BBC Radio” tracks. From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) was released in multiple configurations, including a 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital.

Shop Fall Out Boy’s From Under The Cork Tree on limited edition vinyl and CDs.

Related Topics:
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
uDiscover Music image background
Miles Davis Birth Of The Cool
‘Birth Of The Cool’: How Miles Davis Started A Jazz Revolution
A performance of Lady Marmalade, one of the best music videos of the 00s
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Bob Marley & The Wailers
LIVE!
Splatter Color 1LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top