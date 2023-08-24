Feist Shares New Video For ‘Womankind’

Feist - Photo: Mary Rozzi

Feist has unveiled a video for “Of Womankind,” a track from her new album Multitudes, using footage filmed during her current Multitudes World Tour, which reaches Europe later this week.

The European dates include Feist’s first UK shows in six years at London’s Roundhouse on September 9 and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse on September 11.



Feist shared a lengthy statement on the track and video, saying, “‘Of womankind’ was written in that outer eyes closed/inner eyes open mindstate that songs sometimes arrive through and came in a heap late one night. In the morning I listened as if someone else had left it on my 8 track and it seemed to me that it was a cross-generational conversation.

“I felt it to be what people who have been around doing life for a while might have to tell people who are lighter on their feet, fresher on their journey. Like where to exercise caution, when to look up and try to fathom the system you operate within and reach for who can help you there. A nudge to not to isolate too hard, to murmurate!

[And in parallel, what someone unfettered by the fatigue of experience might have to tell about living from a newness unburdened by obligation to memory…. 18-year-olds and 80-year-olds deciding to be equals, with natural and necessary mettle on both sides. Maybe this rose out of my subconscious in the wee hours because I have a little girl, and her very existence slides me deeper down the timeline. And so I think about what to keep carrying and what to let go for this next leg of the journey.

“The word Womankind felt like an open hand, like a simple antidote to the baked-in assumption that the umbrella we all belong under is mankind’s umbrella. To just call the umbrella something else and see what it feels like to be ourselves in a new light.”

