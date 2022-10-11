First Of Its Kind Punk Rock Museum To Open In Las Vegas

Blondie's Debbie Harry - Photo: Pete Still/Redferns

A new museum dedicated to punk is set to open in Las Vegas at the start of next year, it has been announced.

The Punk Rock Museum will be the first venue of its kind and has been spearheaded by NOFX’s Fat Mike, alongside a collective of 10 musicians and industry figures. They include former Less Than Jake drummer Vinnie Fiorello and Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge.

The museum will take over 12,000 square feet and will catalog rare artifacts, interactive exhibitions, and more. Among the attractions will be the Vultures shirt once worn by Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Devo’s energy dome helmets, and the chainsaw featured in Sum 41’s Does This Look Infected? era tour shows, and an area where you can pick up and play the guitars and amps used by a host of infamous punk stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acts of all sizes will be included in the museum, with Fat Mike describing the criteria to be exhibited to Spin as: “If you’re a punk band, you’re f_____g in it. It’s that simple.”

“This is a love letter to punk rock,” Fiorello added. “We want to show this common passion amongst so many different people for this form of music.”

The collective is also requesting bands from around the world and across all punk scenes and decades of punk to send in their own flyers to become part of the museum’s permanent collection. “We want people to come from Indonesia and see the flier of their band on the wall,” Fat Mike told Spin. “You know how proud they would feel? I want anyone in a punk band around the world to have that opportunity.”

The Punk Rock Museum will open on January 13, 2023 and will be located at 1422 Western Avenue, towards downtown Vegas. Tickets are available to purchase from the official website now.

Listen to the best punk music on Spotify.