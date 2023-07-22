Five Early, Seminal Albums By The Beach Boys Arrive In Dolby Atmos

Beach Boys - Photo: Capitol Records Archives

Following Giles Martin’s new Dolby Atmos mix of the Beach Boys’ landmark Pet Sounds album, several more albums by the storied group are now available in the revolutionary, high-definition format.

The titles represent the group’s LP output from their second record, 1963’s Surfin’ USA, and include their two subsequent releases that year, Surfer Girl and Little Deuce Coupe, as well as 1964’s Shut Down Vol. 2 and All Summer Long. All five are available to stream in immersive Dolby Atmos audio at Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal.

Catch a wave to 1963-64

The albums were mixed from the original tapes by longtime Beach Boys producer and engineer, the triple Grammy winner Mark Linett, who says: “Having had the privilege of producing and engineering the Beach Boys catalog for the past 35 years, revisiting these five seminal albums and mixing them in Dolby Atmos reminded me just how creative and influential the records the band released in 1963 and 1964 were and continue to be.

“The albums contain some of their most beloved songs, including ‘In My Room,’ ‘Catch A Wave,’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun,’ ‘Don’t Worry Baby,’ and ‘I Get Around’ – a track that topped the singles chart in 1964 in the very midst of the ‘British Invasion.’ These new, immersive mixes were created from the original master tapes and provide a unique way of revisiting and experiencing this timeless music.”

Earlier this month, and as another element of the Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary celebrations, Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel returned to SiriusXM, soundtracking the summer with songs from every period of their unique career. The channel features the band’s biggest hits, rarities, a cappella vocals, backing tracks, alternate versions, solo material, and exclusive stories from family and band members past and present. It’s on channel 104 on radios and the SXM App until July 28.

In addition to Genesis Publications’ upcoming The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, artists from the award-winning animation studio Fantoons have created The Official Beach Boys Coloring Book. It features 72 pages ready to color, each one capturing the unique aesthetic of the group. To find out more or to purchase, go to www.fantoons.shop/categories/the-beach-boys.

