First Official Book By The Beach Boys In Their Own Words Due In December

The first official book by the Beach Boys in their own words, featuring new and exclusive interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston, and archive material from the late Carl and Dennis Wilson, will be published in December by Genesis Publications. Titled simply The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, it will be available first as a strictly limited editon of 500 deluxe copies worldwide, followed by a wider release in 2024.

The book describes the group’s story from inception in Hawthorne, California to worldwide acclaim, and includes images of rare items such as lyric sheets and chord sheets. It will also include quotes by such distinguished admirers as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Ray Davies, Peter Blake, Lindsey Buckingham, Def Leppard, the Flaming Lips, Bobby Gillespie, David Lee Roth, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Jim Kerr, Roger McGuinn, Graham Nash, Jimmy Page, Carly Simon, Pete Townshend, Rufus Wainwright, Thom Yorke, and others still to be announced.

A statement on the Beach Boys’ website notes: “One of the most critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and influential bands of all time, the band is embedded within the cultural landscape of America and loved throughout the world. The Beach Boys spearheaded numerous genres, helped to legitimize popular music, and have had the most Billboard Top 40 hits from any US band (thirty-seven), and today their music continues to be revisited, reassessed, and reimagined.”

A description of the forthcoming volume adds: “It captures the group’s astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering the release of their first single, “Surfin’,’ up to their 1980 Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C., for an audience of over half a million people.

“Through their unique sound, incredibly complex harmonies, and use of innovative recording techniques, The Beach Boys continue to inspire musicians. What’s more, they’ve become woven into the cultural fabric of America. This edition documents how it happened.”

