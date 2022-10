Florida Georgia Line 'Greatest Hits' artwork - Courtesy: Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine Label Group will follow the final show by chart-topping, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line with an 18-track Greatest Hits set. It will be released on October 28 on Target Exclusive Vinyl ahead of its availability digitally on November 9 and on CD two days later.

The collection includes three previously unreleased tracks, of which “Life” is available now. It was written by the group’s Tyler Hubbard, Craig Wiseman, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, and produced by Joey Moi.

Florida Georgia Line - Life (Lyric Video)

The duo of Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their last live date at the Minnesota State Fair on August 31 at the end of a decade of remarkable success. It includes 19 No.1 singles and sales of over 40 million tracks and 4.8 million albums worldwide. In 2012, their signature debut hit “Cruise” won the RIAA’s Diamond certification for sales and streams equivalent to 10 million units.

The song spent 24 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, a record until Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” overtook it in 2017. “Cruise” was on FGL’s debut album Here’s To The Good Times, the first of five full-length releases, of which the last was 2021’s Life Rolls On.

Tyler Hubbard - Baby Gets Her Lovin' (Unofficial Video)

Earlier this month Hubbard, now signed as a solo artist to EMI Nashville, released a new music video today for the song “Baby Gets Her Lovin’.” The track, co-written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure and Canaan Smith, and co-produced by Hubbard, Frasure and Jordan Schmidt, comes from his six-song project Dancin’ In The Country. He describes it as “a really fun song I can envision everyone line dancing to.” The EP entered Billboard’s Heatseekers chart at No.1 and is the second best-selling debut country EP of the year.

Kelley, for his part, has his “American Spirit” single out now and has been finishing a new song called “Florida Strong,” which he plans to release for Hurricane Ian relief. He will be one of the artists on the bill for Luke Bryan’s annual concert vacation Crash My Playa, taking place from January 19-22 next year at the Moon Palace Cancún, and has announced his own Made By The Water tour of the US for April and May 2023.

The full tracklist is:

1. Cruise

2. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

3. H.O.L.Y.

4. May We All (featuring Tim McGraw)

5. Get Your Shine On

6. Dirt

7. Long Live

8. Simple

9. God, Your Mama, and Me (featuring Backstreet Boys)

10. Stay

11. Sun Daze

12. I Love My Country

13. Round Here

14. This Is How We Roll (featuring Luke Bryan)

15. Up Down (featuring Morgan Wallen)

16. Invisible +

17. Life+

18. Rendezvous (featuring Lele Pons)+

+previously unreleased tracks