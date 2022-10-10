Four Tops And Temptations Bring Motown ‘Joy, Charm, Soul’ To UK On Latest Tour

The Four Tops perform at the ALL IN Arts & Music Festival at Indiana State Fairgrounds in September 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Four Tops and the Temptations reach the conclusion of another acclaimed arena tour of the UK tomorrow night (11) when their double-header itinerary hits London’s The O2.

Shop the best of the Temptations’ discography on vinyl and more.

The nine-date tour began on September 30 in Manchester and has its penultimate date tonight at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, before coming into London tomorrow. They’ve been supported during the run by soul hitmakers Odyssey, now fronted by Steven Collazo, son of original member Lillian Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Reviewing the Manchester date for the Mail on Sunday, writer Tim de Lisle defends the fact that each group has one surviving original member – Abdul “Duke” Fakir in the Four Tops and Otis Williams in the Temptations – by pointing out that “the average choir or orchestra ran out of original members years ago.”

The review praises both latter-day groups for their ability to “bring crisp dance steps, sweet harmonies and unbeatable tunes. Above all, they bring the spirit of Motown – the joy, the charm, the soul.” Williams is a central figure in the Temptations’ year-long 60th anniversary celebrations, while Fakir has now been performing as a member of the Four Tops for a breathtaking 68 years.

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Both groups have long eulogized their adoring and loyal British audience, and when the joint UK tour (a longtime fixture on their respective calendars) was announced in July, Fakir said: “We are thrilled to be coming back to the UK. We always have such a great reception from our fans here, it always feels like home. It makes it so special to perform for the folks in Britain.”

Williams added: “We want to thank our fans in the UK for supporting and inspiring us over a half century. We look forward to celebrating our 60th anniversary and sharing news about our new album, Temptations 60 with all of you. We’ve had such memorable trips to the UK, dating back to the 60’s, and we can’t wait to see everyone this fall.”

Listen to the Motown Classics playlist for essential Motown hits.