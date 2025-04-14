Upcoming Frank Zappa Book Seeks Fan Submissions

Photo: Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images

An official Frank Zappa fan book made in collaboration with This Day In Music is coming later this year and is seeking submissions. “Tell us about the song you fell in love to, the album that narrated your questionable youth or adulthood alike, the lyric that made you laugh, cry, or question your very existence,” the post says. “If Frank’s music has a home in your heart, your glove compartment, or your flashbacks, we want it in this book.”

It continues: “Send us your words, your photos, your ticket stubs, your crumbling merch, your tattoos, your sacred relics, or anything else from the Church of Zappa that helps paint the picture. We want the noise, the nostalgia, the nonsense. Don’t hold back.” Submissions can be sent to FRANKZAPPASOCIALS@GMAIL.COM.

Last year, the Frank Zappa Vault team dropped several collections of rare “Barfko-Swill” merch.

The inaugural collection of goods celebrated the 50th-anniversary re-release of Zappa’s seminal 1974 record Apostrophe (‘), his first RIAA Certified Gold album. The massive 75-track, six-disc re-release of Zappa’s most successful strictly commercial album includes bonus live material from concerts in Colorado and Ohio, many fresh mixes, and details from the album’s recording. Items featured in the initial collection included a 1974 Apostrophe (‘) promo LP, a “Don’t Mess With Me I’m A Registered Voter” t-shirt, a “Zappa As President” t-shirt and much more.

The next drop celebrated Halloween with several “Zappaween” items including Halloween 77 costume box set and a rare orange t-shirt commemorating An Evening With Frank Zappa During Which…The Torture Never Stops, a halloween concert filmed at Hollywood Palladium on October 31, 1981.

Also in 2024, Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Inventions’ much-anticipated live collection Whisky A Go-Go, 1968 was released via Zappa Records/UMe. Bits and pieces of the legendary all-night concert have appeared over the years but the album has never appeared in its entirety.

