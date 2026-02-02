SIGN UP

Fred Jackson’s ‘Hootin’ ‘N Tootin” to Join Blue Note Tone Poet Series

The tenor saxophonist’s first and only release as bandleader saw him play with Earl Van Dyke, Willie Jones, and Wilbert Hogan.

Fred Jackson’s Hootin’ ‘N Tootin’ is among the records joining Blue Note’s Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series this spring. The new, remastered edition of tenor saxophonist’s 1962 label debut will join the collection on April 3.

Although Jackson was well-known for his work as a sideman with key Blue Note organists Baby Face Willette and Big John Patton, he also proved himself a soulful bandleader on this collection of hard bop and blues-minded jazz. Hootin’ ‘N Tootin’ features all-original compositions including “Dippin’ in the Bag,” “Easin’ on Down,” and “That’s Where It’s At,” and placed Jackson in the studio with organist Earl Van Dyke, guitarist Willie Jones, and drummer Wilbert Hogan. It was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder Studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and produced by Alfred Lion.

Now, Jackson’s first and only release on Blue Note will see the full Tone Poet reissue treatment: production by the “Tone Poet” himself Joe Harley, mastering from the original analog tapes by Kevin Gray, and a repress on 180g vinyl at Record Technology Inc. (RTI). It’s his first entry into the series, and puts him alongside the likes of Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Hank Mobley, and Stanley Turrentine.

The Tone Poet reissue series debuted back in 2019, with reissues of Wayne Shorter’s Etcetera and Chick Corea’s Now He Sings, Now He Sobs. It was the brainchild of label president Don Was, who wanted to continue focusing on audiophile reissues and admired those released by Music Matters. He reached out to Harley to curate and oversee the series; Harley has produced each and every entry since.

Buy Fred Jackson’s Hootin’ ‘N Tootin’ Tone Poet vinyl edition now.

