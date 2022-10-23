Fredo Bang Releases New Album ‘UNLV’

Fredo Bang - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Gold-certified Baton Rouge rap star Fredo Bang has unleashed a brand-new project entitled UNLV. It marks his seventh project in less than three years and second full-length album for Def Jam Recordings.

Fredo bulldozed the path for this offering–ramping up excitement and anticipation from his loyal fans–with new videos for the tracks “Free Thug,” “Bee Krazy,” and “F__k The World.”

Fredo Bang - Ya Heard Me (Official Video)

Now, the 16-track UNLV arrives to showcase Fredo’s verbal dexterity as well as his knack for melodic hooks. Right out of the gate on “Pay For It,” an old school sample rattles in between funky guitar as his tight melodic flow practically chokes the beat.

With confidence and charisma, he urges, “Check out my two step.” Elsewhere, he leans into sultry production on the understatedly slick “Dog Azz.” During “2 Death,” emotion echoes through cracks in his razor-sharp refrain. Meanwhile, the ride comes to a close on “F__k The World.” A saxophone solo, piano, and 808s entwine for one cathartic finale. The project features verses from Tee Grizzley, Soulja Slim, G Herbo, and more.

Back in April, Fredo released the 18-track Two-Face Bang 2 mixtape (whose title references 2 Face Bang, his debut indie mixtape of 2018). The project contains “No Love” featuring Sleepy Hallow, which posted the biggest first week at Spotify of his career. Other collaborations on the mixtape feature Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, and more. Fredo also released the official video for “Last One Left” featuring Roddy Ricch to accompany the release back in the spring

Two-Face Bang 2 represented a landmark release for Fredo Bang, who in March was aYouTube Trending Artist On The Rise with over 1 million subscribers. He was also one of Sound­cloud’s Artists Of The Month in April for SiriusXM, featured on both “The Lookout By Soundcloud” show on Hip-Hop Nation, and on Soundcloud Radio.

Buy or stream UNLV.