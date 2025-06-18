ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
Jaws 2025
Jaws 2025 2025
Glass Animals Share Constantly-Changing Visualizer For ‘Take A Slice’

The band’s new clip was originally featured on the band’s 2016 album ‘How To Be A Human Being.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Glass Animals has shared a mind-melting new visualizer for “Take A Slice,” which takes fans to a chaotic new fan experience site.

The launch follows weeks of viral momentum for the track on TikTok, now officially the band’s second biggest song after global smash “Heat Waves.” With over 2 million daily views across TikTok (spanning official and UGC sounds), “Take A Slice” is having a serious moment.

Watch the Glass Animals visualizer for “Take A Slice” now.

A new trend — “watching your enemy’s downfall” — is driving explosive growth, including a Minecraft video that’s hit more than 17 million views in just a few days.

The visualizer is classic Glass Animals: wickedly funny and subversive. The clip is weird, glitchy, addictive, and totally unpredictable. Every time you watch the visualizer, fans get something different. Built as a reactive website by Dave Bayley and Drew MacFarlane, the experience pulls from the depths of internet chaos to match the unhinged energy fans are throwing back at the track.

“Take A Slice” originally appeared on 2016’s How To Be A Human Being, but its revival proves that Glass Animals have a capacity to take the internet by storm, again and again. To celebrate, the band took over cult NYC hangout Scarr’s Pizza, handing out slices and teasing “Take A Slice” visuals and lyrics in-store — a nod to the track’s title and the mania building around the track.

The track marks the band’s first massive cultural moment since the arrival of their 2024 LP, I Love You So F***ing Much. That project served as their first since 2020’s critically revered Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies globally and gave life to the aforementioned “Heat Waves,” the record-breaking song that became the biggest international hit from a British band in almost 30 years.

It was the first song by a British band since the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” in 1995 to claim No.1 for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and the first song to reach No.1 with a single writer and producer since Pharell’s “Happy.”

Buy Glass Animals music on CD and vinyl now.

