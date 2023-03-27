Godsmack And Staind Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Godsmack - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it,” Godsmack shared.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. “We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

Listen to the Best of Godsmack on Apple Music and Spotify.

Godsmack And Staind Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater