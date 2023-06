10cc - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

10cc, fronted by founding member and award-winning songwriter Graham Gouldman, have announced a new UK tour for spring next year. It’s irreverently titled The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour in reference to the group’s sellout Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour of 2022.

10cc have only just completed a five-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, before which Gouldman was also on the road on his 16-date British schedule under his Heart Full Of Songs banner. That iteration also features his solo work, hits with Andrew Gold in Wax, and his 1960s songbook including classic pop compositions for the Yardbirds, the Hollies, and others. This coming fall, 10cc have a 17-date European tour booked.

Dreadlock Holiday

The group line-up also features Rick Fenn and Paul Burgess (both of whom made their studio debut with 10cc on 1978’s Bloody Tourists), Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal. “In our formative years, it was all about the songs, and it’s the same for us now,” says Gouldman. “We play them with love and energy, hit after hit after hit…we show no mercy.”

The tour includes a return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 25, and tickets go on sale on Friday (30) at ticketline.co.uk and royalalberthall.com.

Buy or stream the career-encapsulating Before During After: The Story Of 10cc boxed set.

The full list of dates on The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour is:

Thursday 7th March – Bristol Beacon

Friday 8th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 9th March – Gateshead Sage

Sunday 10th March – York Barbican

Tuesday 12th March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 13th March – Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14th March – Perth Concert Hall

Friday 15th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 16th March – Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday 20th March – Reading Hexagon

Thursday 21st March – Bournemouth Pavilion

Friday 22nd March – Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 23rd March – Swansea Arena

Monday 25th March – London Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday 26th March – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 27th March – Cardiff St Davids Hall