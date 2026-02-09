Raphael Saadiq Honored With Music Supervisors Guild Award

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced their 16th annual Icon Awards honoree, legendary singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Raphael Saadiq. The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients of the Icon Award include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins, Marc Shaiman, and Stephen Schwartz.

The 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisor Awards ceremony takes place February 28th at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase now.

Raphael Saadiq offered the following: “I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s Icon Award. Music plays such an important role in how stories are told on screen and I have always believed in the power of music to deepen emotion and connect people to the story. To be recognized by a community that celebrates the important relationship between music and cinematic story telling means a lot to me.”

Lindsay Wolfington, President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, had this to say about Raphael Saadiq, “We are very excited to honor someone whose reach has touched so many parts of the music and media industries; Raphael Saadiq’s contributions as an artist, songwriter, producer and composer for visual media truly define what we celebrate with the GMS Icon Award.”

The recipient of this year’s Legacy Award, meanwhile, is Robin Kaye, former Vice President of the Guild of Music Supervisors. The Legacy Award is presented to a music supervisor who has made a lasting impact on the industry over the course of their career.

A founding member of the iconic R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq went on to forge a trailblazing solo career with acclaimed albums including Instant Vintage, The Way I See It, Stone Rollin’, and Jimmy Lee. Saadiq has written and produced for D’Angelo, Solange, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, and John Legend, among many others. Most recently, Saadiq co-wrote the original song “I Lied to You” (with Ludwig Göransson) for Ryan Coogler’s 2025 film Sinners, performed by breakout star Miles Caton. Saadiq received Golden Globe, Grammy, and Oscar nominations for “I Lied to You.”

