Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N’ Roses Debut Two Brand New Singles, ‘Nothin’’ and ‘Atlas’

The two singles mark the first new music the group has released since 2023.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Rock icons Guns N’ Roses have returned with two brand new singles, “Nothin’” and “Atlas.” The release marks the first new music the group has shared since 2023’s “The General” and “Perhaps,” and arrives following the announcement of a 2026 world tour.

The singles showcase two different sides of the band’s repertoire. “Atlas” shows the group in full rock mode, while “Nothin’” is a piano ballad with a big guitar solo from Slash. On December 12th, “Nothin’” and “Atlas” will be available for pre-order on 7” vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette, and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD.

Guns N' Roses - Atlas (Official Visualizer)

Click to load video

Both new tracks will surely appear on the setlist of the band’s 2026 world tour. Next spring and summer, the group will play shows in arenas and stadiums across Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The tour is set to kick off on Saturday, March 28th, with a performance at Mexico’s biggest festival, Tecate Pa’l, Norte in Monterrey. Shows will continue through the end of the summer, concluding Saturday, September 19th at Atlanta’s Truist Park. The tour will also include a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl on September 5th, marking the group’s return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. Tickets are available via the band’s website.

Guns N' Roses - Nothin' (Official Visualizer)

Click to load video

The 2026 tour is announced on the heels of another massive 2025 world tour, which saw the group hit stadiums and arenas in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout the year. Before that, their blockbuster 2024 world tour sold 1.3 million tickets around the world and marked the band’s largest run to date. That tour included headlining festival dates at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park, while the North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The group are set to return to the latter venue on August 12th, 2026.

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’s “Nothin'” here. Listen to “Atlas” here.

