ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Gwen Stefani Shares New Christmas Music Video ‘Shake The Snow Globe’

The song is featured in the new Amazon movie ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ and on the deluxe edition of her album ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani is celebrating a candy-colored Christmas in the new video for her song “Shake The Snow Globe.” The video drop coincides with the release of the Amazon holiday movie Oh. What. Fun., which features “Shake The Snow Globe” on its soundtrack. The track is also available on a new version of Stefani’s holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe Edition – 2025).

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair

“Shake The Snow Globe,” is an original holiday song written, co-produced, and performed by Gwen. On a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, she shared that making a song for a film was a new experience. “They asked me to actually write this song for the film, and I had never been asked to, like, write for that scene, watch the movie,” she said. “I was very flattered. I was like, ‘Maybe I could score a movie.’”

Gwen Stefani - Shake The Snow Globe (from "Oh. What. Fun.") (Amazon Music Original)

Click to load video

In the video for “Shake The Snow Globe,” a group of children find a Barbie-pink snow globe, and look inside to see Gwen and her band performing alongside Nutcrackers and ballerinas. A little bit of chaos ensues with the kids do, in fact, shake the snow globe.

The track is one of two new songs on the 2025 deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas, alongside another original track, “Hot Cocoa.” You Make It Feel Like Christmas originally debuted on Billboard’s Top Seasonal Albums chart in 2017. The album featured six original songs, including the title track with Blake Shelton, and six classic holiday tunes. 2018 saw the release of You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition featuring five added songs, including originals “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa” written by Gwen Stefani, Justin Tranter, and busbee, as well as covers of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.”

Earlier this week, Gwen opened the annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting with a performance of the new song, marking her fifth appearance at the ceremony.

Buy the deluxe edition of Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Amazon now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top