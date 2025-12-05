Gwen Stefani Shares New Christmas Music Video ‘Shake The Snow Globe’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani is celebrating a candy-colored Christmas in the new video for her song “Shake The Snow Globe.” The video drop coincides with the release of the Amazon holiday movie Oh. What. Fun., which features “Shake The Snow Globe” on its soundtrack. The track is also available on a new version of Stefani’s holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe Edition – 2025).

“Shake The Snow Globe,” is an original holiday song written, co-produced, and performed by Gwen. On a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, she shared that making a song for a film was a new experience. “They asked me to actually write this song for the film, and I had never been asked to, like, write for that scene, watch the movie,” she said. “I was very flattered. I was like, ‘Maybe I could score a movie.’”

In the video for “Shake The Snow Globe,” a group of children find a Barbie-pink snow globe, and look inside to see Gwen and her band performing alongside Nutcrackers and ballerinas. A little bit of chaos ensues with the kids do, in fact, shake the snow globe.

The track is one of two new songs on the 2025 deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas, alongside another original track, “Hot Cocoa.” You Make It Feel Like Christmas originally debuted on Billboard’s Top Seasonal Albums chart in 2017. The album featured six original songs, including the title track with Blake Shelton, and six classic holiday tunes. 2018 saw the release of You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition featuring five added songs, including originals “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa” written by Gwen Stefani, Justin Tranter, and busbee, as well as covers of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.”

Earlier this week, Gwen opened the annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting with a performance of the new song, marking her fifth appearance at the ceremony.

Buy the deluxe edition of Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Amazon now.