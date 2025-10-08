HARDY Announces 2026 COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

Cover: Courtesy of Big Loud

HARDY has announced his COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!, set for 2026. The headlining run arrives on the heels of his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, its deluxe counterpart COUNTRY! COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, and a recent show at Madison Square Garden. General on-sale for the tour begins on Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time via HARDY’s official website.

Artists like Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and McCoy Moore will join the tour for select dates. The run begins in Oshawa, Ontario on February 5 and wraps up on August 21 in New Braunfels, Texas.

HARDY’s new album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! is a return to his roots. The album and tour take their name literally with songs ranging from celebrations of his youth in the Mississippi mud — “Bottomland” being named for a specific camo pattern HARDY favors for hunting — to commentary on the state of country music at large.

HARDY - Favorite Country Song (Official Music Video)

The collection of songs includes deluxe-release “Good Ole Boy,” solo penned fan-favorite “Dog Years,” collaborations with ERNEST (“Bro Country”) and Stephen Wilson Jr. (“Bedrooms In The Sky”), and surging radio single “Favorite Country Song” — which HARDY performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! comes on the heels of another successful slew of tour dates from HARDY. Last month he wrapped up his coast-to-coast rocking JIM BOB World Tour. HARDY will round out the year with Country vs. Cancer, a special show benefiting the American Cancer Society – headlining alongside Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore at the Pinnacle in Nashville. The charitable show is presented by ACS, his recently launched charity endeavor The HARDY Fund, and Whiskey Jam.

A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He’s collaborated and shared stages with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

