Holly Humberstone Shares Visual For Her Chilling Single, ‘Can You Afford to Lose Me?’

Indie singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has released the music video for the title track of her recent project, Can You Afford to Lose Me?

The video is heavily inspired by her sustainable fashion initiative, Fifth Sister Swap, Humberstone encourages her listeners and the next generation of consumers to swap clothing and make more intentional decisions about their consumption of new products.

Centered around her tradition with her own three sisters, Humberstone has inspired a movement amongst her audience, with fans even swapping clothes at the BRIT Rising Star’s live shows.

Holly Humberstone - Can You Afford To Lose Me? (Official Video)

“Can You Afford to Lose Me?” is a reflection on climate change and the projected demise of the planet, juxtaposed with Humberstone’s somber thoughts on heartbreak and dispassionate love.

Set against a dreamy and distorted production, the song serves as a showcase for Humberstone’s delicate voice and nuanced lyrics.

Slow-burning and layered with a hushed ferocity, Humberstone’s EP is a collection of her discography to date, highlighting the range of her melancholic musical stylings and her aptitude for understanding the world’s turmoil.

“Playing my songs on tour, seeing them out in the world, and how they’ve affected people differently has made me want to give them another life so much I’ve put them together in the order I would listen to them in now – a fresh evolution of my first two EPs. I’ve also added a brand new song called ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’ which is probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” shared Humberstone.

Fans and critics alike have taken notice, with Humberstone amassing over 260 million streams to date, a nomination for Apple Music’s Ivor Novello Rising Star Award, and a runner-up spot for BBC Sound of 2021,

At the young age of 22, the British singer-songwriter taps into the fears of adulthood and the struggle to find her own identity. After making a name for herself in her native UK, the singer is now making strides stateside, performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Ahead of releasing her debut album next year, Humberstone is wrapping up the US leg of her current tour before heading back to the UK on November 22 to play the O2 Academy in Bristol.

