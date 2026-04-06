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Iris Copperman Releases New EP, ‘Middle School Dropout’

The new EP from the 14-year-old emerging singer-songwriter explores the turbulence of coming-of-age and delivers a resounding message of kindness.

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Iris Copperman Middle School Dropout
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Iris Copperman, a 14-year-old emerging singer-songwriter has released a new EP titled Middle School Dropout. Over six songs, the Nashville-based artist reflects on the turbulence of coming-of-age, transforming pain into catharsis with an introspective style of storytelling. Middle School Dropout is out now via Interscope Records.

“When I was in middle school, kids weren’t very kind to me—I remember coming home crying every day and telling my mom I didn’t want to go back,” Copperman says, noting that she eventually transitioned to homeschooling. “The whole experience taught me so much about myself, and it also made me want to understand what would lead people to act that way.”

Iris Copperman - Bully (Official Music Video)

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These experiences are not too far in the rearview mirror for Copperman. Though the hurt lingers on the surface, she recounts and processes these moments with empathy, curiosity, and compassion. Copperman notes that writing the opener “Struggle Bus” was a breakthrough. “I feel like I found my voice through ‘Struggle Bus,’ and from that point on everything’s felt authentic to me in a much deeper way,” she notes.

Copperman has been writing songs since she was five. On Middle School Dropout, she worked with a number of names who have also been making music for ages. “Roses,” which turns tears into blooming flowers, was written with Ross Copperman, the EP’s executive producer, and Annie Schindel (Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams). “Bully” was also co-written with Ross Copperman, alongside four-time Grammy winner Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson). Copperman herself contributed to writing and making music videos for “Struggle Bus” and “Bully,” which were directed by Jason Lester (Hozier, Ashe).

Copperman says, “With these new songs, I hope that people feel inspired to be kinder, to give themselves some grace and give grace to others, too. Above anything else, kindness is the message I want to keep driving forward.”

Listen to Middle School Dropout here.

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