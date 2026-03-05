New J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ Vinyl Variants Announced

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

J. Cole is keeping The Fall-Off going. The rapper has released several new variations of his Billboard 200-topping album, bringing the double album to new forms on vinyl. The Fall-Off is now available on red vinyl, and on exclusive blue vinyl with an alternate cover, and on clear vinyl as a Target exclusive.

Originally released on February 6, The Fall-Off is a chart-topping success from one of the most popular and respected rappers in the game right now. The double album was recorded over the span of ten years and features appearances from Future, PJ, Tems, Erykah Badu, Petey Pablo, Burna Boy, and Morray. The Fall-Off debuted atop the Billboard Albums chart, and nearly all of the album’s tracks charted on the Hot 100 the week the album bowed, with the track “Two Six” reaching number 16.

J. Cole - The Fall-Off is Inevitable (Official Music Video)

The Fall-Off has been a long time coming, with Cole describing it as his “last” album for nearly ten years. “The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle. Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29,” wrote Cole on Instagram ahead of the album’s release. “A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city. Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace.” He continued, “2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm to this day, I became incredibly re-inspired, and the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded.”

