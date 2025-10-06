ADVERTISEMENT
Pulp - Different Class
Pulp - Different Class
Pulp - Different Class
James Announce New Career-Spanning Compilation ‘Nothing But Love’

Due out on November 21, it features two previously unreleased tracks.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

James are releasing a career-spanning compilation next month. Set to release on November 21, Nothing But Love – The Definitive Best Of is a 2LP set curated by the band themselves, highlighting their catalog through key singles, fan favorites and deeper cuts. The album includes some of their greatest hits, including “Laid,” “Come Home,” “Sit Down,” and “She’s A Star,” as well as two previously-unreleased songs, “Wake Up Superman” and “Hallelujah Anyhow.”

Formed in 1982, James rotated between a few different names—including Model Team and Tribal Outlook—before settling on James in August of that year. The group’s original core lineup included guitarist Paul Gilbertson, drummer Gavan Whelan, bassist Jim Glennie, and lead singer Tim Booth.

Their first break came just a few months after their foundation, when they played a gig at famous Manchester nightclub the Haçienda with New Order, The Durutti Column and many more. After the show was turned into a video compilation from Factory Records, the group scored an EP deal with the label, and their debut release, Jimone, came out in August 1983. After one more release and a stint supporting The Smiths on tour, the band ultimately left Factory for Sire Records, where they would release their debut album in 1986.

By 1990, the group began to find popularity outside the UK, becoming key figures in the infamous ‘Madchester’ indie dance scene that also birthed Happy Mondays, The Charlatans and more. Three singles from their 1990 album Gold Mother broke the UK Top 40, and in 1991, a re-recorded version of their track “Sit Down” skyrocketed to No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. The group had their biggest hit yet with “Laid,” which remains a streaming favorite, long after its 1993 release.

James - Laid (Version 3)

In the coming years, James would release many more albums—including projects with Brian Eno and Angelo Badalamenti—and tour around the world with the likes of Neil Young and The Killers. This past fall, they embarked on their first headline tour in the United States in 15 years, playing 18 dates including a closing show on October 5th in Vancouver.

Shop for James’s music on vinyl or CD now.

