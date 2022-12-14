Jeezy Announces Performance Of ‘Thug Motivation 101’ With Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Jeezy - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jeezy took to Twitter today (December 14) to announce that on January 27, 2023, he will be performing his classic album Thug Motivation 101 alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

He wrote, “Save the date! I will be performing ‘Jeezy Thug Motivation 101’ Live with Grammy Award-winning

@atlantasymphony Orchestra. Artist Presale starts at 10 AM Wednesday, Dec. 14th. General on sale 10 AM Friday, Dec. 16th. Presale code: snoman.”

In October, Jeezy and his long-time friend, collaborator, and fellow rap titan DJ Drama rekindled their historic Gangsta Grillz partnership with Snofall. The 16-track project features special guests Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

Snofall was introduced in September with the advance track, “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” Complex hailed the cut as “truly memorable,” while The Source proclaimed, “DJ Drama and Jeezy recreate their Gangsta Grillz magic.” REVOLT summed it up as, “full of the clever rhymes that Jeezy has become well-known for.” The collaboration of Jeezy and DJ Drama reaches back to the first Gangsta Grillz: The Album release of 2007 (with “5000 Ones”).

Jeezy made a surprise step out with EST Gee during Yo Gotti’s CMG set at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earlier in October–and then officially announced Snofall with a special commercial spot that quickly set social media on fire.

With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits to his credit, Jeezy, the Atlanta pioneer of hip-hop’s dominant trap genre, has amassed over 6.5 billion catalog streams. The year 2020 marked the 15th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, his seminal RIAA platinum debut album via Def Jam.

The RIAA platinum TM 102: The Inspiration (2006) entered at No.1 across the board, as did the album that followed, the aptly-titled The Recession (2008), containing the No.1 double-platinum hit “Put On.”

Trap Or Die 3 was Jeezy’s third LP to debut at No.1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. In February-March 2018, Jeezy headlined “The Cold Summer Tour,” during which he shocked fans around the world by first announcing that his next album (i.e. TM 104) would be his final one.

