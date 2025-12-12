Jelly Roll Invited To Join The Grand Ole Opry

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Jelly Roll broke down into tears after receiving an invitation to become a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The invite came in the form of a video message from Jelly Roll’s idol and friend, Craig Morgan, whose music has had a major impact on the Grammy-nominee’s life and career.

“Hey Jelly, my friend,” began Morgan in his message filmed inside the Opry. “I want to take a minute today to say congratulations on all the great things happening in your career and to thank you for the positive difference you are making in the lives of so many people who need the help.”

He continued, “I’ll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry, and how much it meant to me to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That’s one thing country music does really well. Who would have ever dreamed I’d be back at the Opry House today to say… Jelly Roll, you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s an honor to say, ‘Welcome to the family, brother.’”

By the time the video ended, the singer was already overcome with emotion, even asking host Rogan for a hug. “I bet I’m the first person to ever get invited to the Grand Ole Opry on a podcast!” he exclaimed.

Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 9th, 2021. Before sharing Morgan’s video message with his guest, Rogan played a clip from that night. In the recording, Jelly Roll discusses how Morgan’s song “Almost Home” provided him with inspiration and strength when he was formerly incarcerated. When he was released, he was able to see Morgan perform the song live at the Opry, and even pointed out his seat from the stage.

On Instagram, Jelly Roll shared the podcast clip and added his reflection in the caption: “I’m honored beyond words and I can’t stop pinching myself,” he wrote. “To everyone at the Opry, y’all are like family to me. To Craig Morgan, no matter how many times I say it I’ll never be able to tell you enough how much this has all meant to me.”

