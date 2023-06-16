Joël Lobban Unveils New Single ‘Thinking About You’

Joël Lobban - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Alternative R&B singer/songwriter Joël Lobban (FKA Joël) marks his musical return with the release of his new single, “Thinking About You” via label partners Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada.

The mellow yet edgy R&B-infused track “Thinking About You” was co-produced by Joël’s close collaborator, Colin Munroe (Drake, Kendrick Lamar) and recorded between Toronto and Los Angeles. The song is accompanied by an official video directed by Dragan Andic (The Weeknd, NAV) that immerses viewers in a visceral and unpredictable narrative of heartbreak and the depths of human connection.

Joël Lobban - Thinking About You (Official Video)

“Lots of life happened since I last shared music with my fans. I’ve been trying to figure out the words to explain my absence from music, but I figure best to let it speak for itself. I’m excited to share this new chapter with you, I’ve missed y’all heavy!!” says Joël of the new music.“I feel I’m deep in my purpose. I’m deep in my calling.”

After establishing himself as an artist to watch with the release of his debut album GRUNGE GOSPEL in 2020, Joël garnered praise for his unique blend of experimental R&B and powerful vocal abilities. His musical style beautifully intertwines gospel influences from his upbringing as a pastor’s son with a nostalgic nod to 90s era-rock, drawing inspiration from bands like Radiohead and Smashing Pumpkins.

Taking a step back to refine his artistic vision for his next project, Joël shares “Thinking About You” as an enticing preview of what’s to come on his highly anticipated EP, scheduled for release later this year.

Joël grew up as the son of a Pastor in a religious household and he escaped first with basketball and then with music, consuming the catalogs of Lil Wayne, gospel records, and Nirvana in equal doses. Now the artist’s sights are set on combining his influences into a sound that’s unique, youthful and urgent.

Buy or stream “Thinking About You.”