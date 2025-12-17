Check Out ‘THE SOUND,’ A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘War Is Over!’

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

ElectroLeague, the production company behind War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscar-winning animated short, created by Sean Ono Lennon and Pixar alum Dave Mullins.

The clip features interviews with project collaborators like Mullins, interspersed with scenes from the film. In the video, Mullins spoke about the way they approached making War Is Over! He explained: “From a sound perspective, how do we support this idea that this film is about war, not a war, not a specific war…We wanted to make a statement about all war.”

The film became available to stream on YouTube on December 1, and proceeds from the project went to support the work of the charity War Child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was co-written by Sean Ono Lennon and writer, director, and animator Dave Mullins (Up, Soul, Incredibles 2, Cars 2) directed by Mullins and produced by Brad Booker (Iron Giant, The Book of Life, Rumble.) It was executive produced by Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon, with a score composed by 15-time Oscar-nominee, Thomas Newman.

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Making of - THE SOUND

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Upon announcing the film’s imminent arrival on YouTube, Sean Ono Lennon said: “…we are Premiering the film on YouTube and simultaneously raising donations for the charity WAR CHILD throughout the holiday season. We would be honored if you would help us spread the word about the film and John & Yoko’s timeless message — that ‘War is over if you want it.’”

This holiday season also sees the release of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” / “Listen, The Snow Is Falling” on 7” evergreen vinyl as a replica of the original 1971 release by John Lennon and Yoko Ono / Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. Also available is a zoetrope vinyl including these two tracks plus Thomas Newman’s soundtrack of the War is Over! Film. The Limited Edition 12” zoetrope vinyl as by Drew Tetz using excerpts from the film.

Buy the “War Is Over” on 7-inch or zoetrope vinyl now.