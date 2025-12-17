ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

Check Out ‘THE SOUND,’ A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘War Is Over!’

The film, co-created by Sean Ono Lennon, arrived on YouTube earlier this month.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

ElectroLeague, the production company behind War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscar-winning animated short, created by Sean Ono Lennon and Pixar alum Dave Mullins.

Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits

The clip features interviews with project collaborators like Mullins, interspersed with scenes from the film. In the video, Mullins spoke about the way they approached making War Is Over! He explained: “From a sound perspective, how do we support this idea that this film is about war, not a war, not a specific war…We wanted to make a statement about all war.”

The film became available to stream on YouTube on December 1, and proceeds from the project went to support the work of the charity War Child.

The film was co-written by Sean Ono Lennon and writer, director, and animator Dave Mullins (Up, Soul, Incredibles 2, Cars 2) directed by Mullins and produced by Brad Booker (Iron Giant, The Book of Life, Rumble.) It was executive produced by Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon, with a score composed by 15-time Oscar-nominee, Thomas Newman.

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Making of - THE SOUND

Click to load video

Upon announcing the film’s imminent arrival on YouTube, Sean Ono Lennon said: “…we are Premiering the film on YouTube and simultaneously raising donations for the charity WAR CHILD throughout the holiday season. We would be honored if you would help us spread the word about the film and John & Yoko’s timeless message — that ‘War is over if you want it.’”

This holiday season also sees the release of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” / “Listen, The Snow Is Falling” on 7” evergreen vinyl as a replica of the original 1971 release by John Lennon and Yoko Ono / Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. Also available is a zoetrope vinyl including these two tracks plus Thomas Newman’s soundtrack of the War is Over! Film. The Limited Edition 12” zoetrope vinyl as by Drew Tetz using excerpts from the film.

Buy the “War Is Over” on 7-inch or zoetrope vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top