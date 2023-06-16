John Mellencamp Drops Highly Personal New Album ‘Orpheus Descending’

John Mellencamp - Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

John Mellencamp’s much-anticipated twenty fifth studio album, Orpheus Descending, is out out now on Republic Records.

One of Mellencamp’s most personal records to date, Orpheus Descending was recorded at the artist’s own Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana. The tracklist features standout tracks such as “Hey God” and “Eyes Of Portland,” which focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mellencamp elaborated more about the album’s title, drawn from the Greek myth, succinctly. “Don’t look back,” he said. “There’s nothing back there worth keeping.”

In related news, Mellencamp is about to wrap up his extensive 77-date “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, with a few remaining dates through June 27.

John Mellencamp - The Eyes of Portland (Official Lyric Video)

The tour has garnered rave reviews, with LA Weekly writing, “Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean—a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music,” while the Dallas Observer describes that the show “made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come.”

In addition to the release of Orpheus Descending, Mellencamp recently released a deluxe edition reissue of his seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a wealth of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically-acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year and drew praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

John Mellencamp plays the following North American dates:

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—Devos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 26—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

June 27—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI