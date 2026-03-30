Jon Batiste, Josh Harmon Release ‘Song Of Storms’

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Jon Batiste and Josh Harmon have released “Song of Storms,” a jazz-inspired reinterpretation of the beloved theme from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time. Out now, the new recording reimagines one of the most recognizable melodies in video game history as a spontaneous performance built around Batiste’s expressive piano playing and Harmon’s subtle percussion.

Originally heard in Nintendo’s landmark 1998 adventure game, “Song of Storms” has remained a favorite among generations of players. In Batiste and Harmon’s hands, the piece takes on a fresh life, blending the spirit of improvisational jazz with the deep familiarity of the original composition. The recording grew out of an unrehearsed musical moment captured during Batiste’s BIG MONEY campaign, when Harmon shared footage of the two musicians playing together.

Jon Batiste, Josh Harmon - Song of Storms (from “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” / Audio)

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Speaking about the collaboration, Batiste praised Harmon as a fellow music lover with a passion for classic video game themes, jazz, and New Orleans traditions. He also reflected on his own history of reworking game music from a young age, recalling how he and his cousins would rearrange familiar themes while growing up in a musical family in New Orleans. That shared enthusiasm helps give “Song of Storms” an easy, joyful energy, while also spotlighting the creative possibilities that emerge when two musicians follow the moment wherever it leads.

Batiste won a Grammy recently for BIG MONEY for Best Americana Album, his eighth win. Harmon, meanwhile, has built a major audience through his inventive percussion-driven content and high-profile collaborations. Together, they bring two distinct creative worlds into the same space on “Song of Storms,” turning a treasured gaming theme into a performance that feels both playful and deeply musical.

Listen to “Songs of Storms” here.