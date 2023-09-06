‘Country Superstar’ Jordan Davis Launches ‘Damn Good Time’ Tour

Jordan Davis launches his 'Damn Good Time Tour'. Photo: MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis launched his Damn Good Time Tour, which visits US arenas through to later October, with a sellout show at The Roxy in Atlanta last Thursday (31), followed by a date at Nashville’s riverfront venue Ascend Amphitheater on September 1.

The Labor Day weekend openers were greeted with rave reviews, with The Tennessean noting of the Nashville date: “The hour-and-a-half set was the perfect mix of Davis’ ballads, sing-a-long hits and even some choice cover tunes played for a crowd that stayed on its feet the entire show and for certain had a damn good time.”

Writer Melonee Hurt added: “Davis proved that he earned his spot as a headlining act in Country music and solidified his status as a country superstar with his electrifying performance that flawlessly showcased his versatility.” Davis ended the night by telling the crowd: “I’ll never forget tonight. Thank you for this right here.”

At the Nashville date, Davis was presented by UMG Nashville chair & CEO Cindy Mabe with a commemorative plaque denoting his five billion-plus career streams. Davis followed his gold-certified debut album Home State in February with the sophomore set Bluebird Days, which is now also gold and features his most recent single “Next Thing You Know,” which reached No.2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay. He recently launched the follow-up, “Tucson Too Late,” which he described to Billboard as “the type of song that I grew up on.”

The Damn Good Time Tour continues this Friday (8) in Columbus, Ohio and then takes in sellout dates in Kansas City, MO (September 16), Philadelphia (October 5), New York (6), Boston (7), and Las Vegas (21). Special guests on the itinerary, opening at various shows, include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster. Many of the dates are now sold out, or have limited tickets remaining. All dates and details are at Davis’ website.

