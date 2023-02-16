Kamal. Returns With New Single ‘Free Flow’

Kamal. - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

To help tease his newly announced so here you are, drowning mixtape-which is set for release on March 17, Kamal. has shared his second offering from the forthcoming project, an addictive and emotion-riddled cut titled “Free Flow.”

Accompanied by a Tyrus-directed visual that sees Kamal. receiving numerous lyrical stick and poke tattoos, new single “Free Flow” muses on the extreme emotion you feel when you first start dating someone; wondering where you stand, painting a picture of yourself, laying yourself bare. Kamal explains: “‘Free Flow’ is a reflection on extremes in the early stages of a relationship; delicately positioned between excessive displays of adoration and deep insecurity. The video’s depiction of stick & poke tattoos is a symbol of this intensity, and its permanent effects.”

Kamal. - free flow

Earlier this year, Kamal shared “essential,” the first track from the forthcoming mixtape and his fastest streaming song to date, currently at 800K streams in just three weeks. Produced by J Moon, the single is tinged with Kamal.’s usual romantic sentiment; however it focuses on the ending of a deep love–a love that he thought was essential.

so here you are, drowning is the result of almost two years of writing and documenting the specific feeling of trying to stay afloat; the tensions between codependency and martyrdom in a relationship, and ultimately drowning in it all. It’s title was inspired by Caleb Azumah Nelson’s phenomenal novel Open Water.

Kamal.’s music chronicles both the highs and lows of life. His lyrical content spans romantic relationships, the seclusion of your own mind, the repetitive, the mundane, and even derealisation and anxiety. Often relating to the more complicated yet familiar feelings, Kamal.’s lyrics have the ability to hold the listener’s hand through shared experience. He is a truly exceptional storyteller.

At just 20 years old, North-West London hailing musician Kamal. is on a rapid trajectory. A multi-instrumentalist, Kamal. is Ivor Novello-award nominated, has collaborated with Dave, and amassed over 250 million streams.

