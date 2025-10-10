Keri Hilson’s ‘In A Perfect World…’ Coming To Vinyl For The First Time

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope

Keri Hilson’s debut album, In A Perfect World…, is coming to vinyl for the first time. Originally released in 2009, the vinyl is now available for pre-order and will be released on November 7.

Hilson — who worked as a songwriter for artists like Usher, Mary J. Blige, Britney Spears, The Pussycat Dolls, and more before making her singing debut — showcased her knack for penning a hit on In A Perfect World… The album, which features production from longtime collaborators Polow da Don and Timbaland, includes singles like “Energy,” “Turnin Me On” featuring Lil Wayne, “Slow Dance,” co-written with Justin Timberlake, “Knock You Down” featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo, and “Return the Favor.”

“Turnin Me On” hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Knock You Down” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, making it her highest-charting single alongside Timbaland’s 2007 single, “The Way I Are”. In A Perfect World… debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop chart and at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Album Chart.

“It was a couple of years in the making, from start to finish. I remember being in tears walking down to Best Buy when it released. I was just in tears,” Hilson previously said of the 10th anniversary of In A Perfect World… “That album was the culmination of a dream that I had been pursuing for 12 years to that point. Songwriting for eight or nine years was a fallback plan. I just knew if I didn’t give up, it would happen. It was an emotional time. It was like I could breathe for the first time. I was finally seeing my childhood dream come alive.”

In April, Hilson made her return to music with her third album, We Need to Talk: Love. It marked her first project in 15 years since 2010’s No Boys Allowed. “There was no defining moment. But there was a phase during the last five years where all these serendipitous moments started happening: acting auditions, movie offers, fans walking up and saying, ‘You helped me leave an unhealthy relationship or marriage’ with songs like ‘Beautiful Mistake,’” Hilson said of the decision behind her comeback.

“Then there were happenstance encounters with people who could help me on the business side to structure my label the way that I wanted. So I felt redemption, vindication. Energy in the universe made it so very clear that it’s time. I couldn’t deny it.”

Order Keri Hilson’s In a Perfect World… on vinyl now.