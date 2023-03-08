Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown Prominent In 2023 CMT Music Award Nominations

2023 CMT Music Awards logo - Courtesy: CMT

CMT has unveiled the nominations for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which show Lainey Wilson leading the way with four nods. Cody Johnson, first-time nominee Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown, who will host the show with fellow nominee Kelsea Ballerini, have three each.

The awards show will be broadcast live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 at 8pm ET/11pm PT. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Wilson is nominated for Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. The coveted Video award has a total of 16 acts shortlisted, including Carrie Underwood, who is recognized for “Hate My Heart,” as well as for “Ghost Story” as Female Video of the Year. Underwood holds the record with 25 CMT Music Award wins, and is due to perform on the night.

The other artists in the Video of the Year category are Ashley McBryde with Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark + Pillbox Patti, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Elle King + Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY + Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes, plus Ballerini and Brown with his wife Katelyn.

CMT is expanding its Breakthrough Video of the Year category into Male and Female sections for the first time, with 12 nominees across the two. Breakthrough Female nominees are Avery Anna, Kylie Morgan, MacKenzie Porter, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade, and Tiera Kennedy; Breakthrough Male will be contested by Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Jackson Dean, Jelly Roll, and Nate Smith.

There is a total of 21 first-time nominees across all categories, including Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Charley Crockett, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Jackson Dean, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, Kylie Morgan, Lukas Nelson, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade, Nate Smith, Pillbox Patti, The War And Treaty, Tiera Kennedy, and Wynonna Judd. The latter star receives two nominations, including one with her late mother, Naomi Judd, for their final performance together at last year’s CMT Music Awards. Also nominated for the first time, from beyond the country genre, are Black Pumas, Emmy Russell, and Jake Scott. Katy Perry also has her first nomination since 2015.

To read the full list of nominations and to vote (from the US) go to vote.cmt.com.