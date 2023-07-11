Lakeyah Recruits Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, And Skilla Baby For ‘Want Em Hood’ Video

Lakeyah, ‘Want Em Hood’ Video: Photo: YouTube/Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Lakeyah has shared a music video for her recently released single “Want Em Hood,” which features surprise cameos from Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, and Skilla Baby, just to name a few.

Lakeyah hits the court by day and parties by night, bringing her concept to life and affirming her status as an it-girl. The visual directed by Diesel Filmz (Latto, Lil Baby, Lil Durk), perfectly captures the summer fun that Lakeyah taps into on the track. Check out the video below.

The track, her first solo release of 2023, originally arrived last week. The song, which is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records is a rework of Gorilla Zoe’s 2007 hit record “Hood N___a” and combines pearl-clutching rhymes with brazen confidence.

“Want Em Hood” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic sample as Lakeyah locks into a fierce flow. Rich with sparse trap production and her signature brand of braggadocious rap, the self-described “Female Goat” instantly envelopes the listener with a sharp cadence.

Behind the track, Lakeyah explains: “‘Hood N___a’ is one of my favorite tracks that was leading the early 2000s. That was my favorite era of music and I wanted to exude that fun, feel-good but braggadocious vibe. ‘Want Em Hood’ is perfect for the summer and it’s empowering for my guys and girls. We love ’em from the hood!”

“Want Em Hood” continues Lakeyah’s hot streak, and builds on the momentum of her four-track single, “ADD IT UP,” released last month (June 2) with Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee-bred wunderkind has dominated in the media and entertainment space, most recently headlining the 2023 installment of CultureCon L.A. Not to mention, Lakeyah is gearing up for the return of BET+’s unscripted reality series The Impact Atlanta, doubling back for season two after a successful run with season one.

