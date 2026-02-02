SIGN UP

Larry Young’s ‘Mother Ship’ To Get Blue Note Tone Poet Series Reissue

The organist’s final Blue Note album featured heavyweights Lee Morgan on trumpet, Herbert Morgan on tenor sax, and Eddie Gladden on drums.

Published on

Larry Young Mothership Tone Poet Vinyl
Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Larry Young’s final album on Blue Note Records, Mother Ship, is joining the Blue Note Tone Poet vinyl reissue series this year. The new edition of the seminal record arrives April 3, with preorders opening on February 2

Although it was recorded back in 1969, the album saw its first release in 1980 via Blue Note’s LT Series. Mother Ship features all-original Hammond B-3 compositions from the organist, and a set of killer musicians in the mix: Lee Morgan on trumpet, Herbert Morgan on tenor sax, and Eddie Gladden on drums. It was the final album he released on Blue Note.

The new edition will mark Young’s first entry into the audiophile vinyl series, which has also reissued records from Baby Face Willette, Stanley Turrentine, Grant Green, John Coltrane and more. Like all Tone Poet vinyls, this version of Mother Ship was produced by Joe Harley and mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog tapes, recorded at Rudy Van Gelder studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Each release will be pressed on 180g vinyl at Record Technology Inc. (RTI), and packaged in a deluxe gatefold jacket.

The Tone Poet reissue series first came to life after Blue Note President Don Was’ expressed his excitement around exceptional audiophile Blue Note LP reissues presented by Music Matters. Was brought in Harley—the “Tone Poet” himself—to curate and oversee reissues of albums from Blue Note’s archives. The series launched in 2019, with reissues of Wayne Shorter’s Etcetera and Chick Corea’s Now He Sings, Now He Sobs.

Buy Larry Young’s Mothership Tone Poet vinyl edition now.

Related Topics:
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
uDiscover Music image background
Miles Davis Birth Of The Cool
‘Birth Of The Cool’: How Miles Davis Started A Jazz Revolution
A performance of Lady Marmalade, one of the best music videos of the 00s
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Bob Marley & The Wailers
LIVE!
Splatter Color 1LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top