Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Foo Fighters, And More Set For Fuji Rock Festival

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

The Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and The Strokes are among the headliners for this summer’s 2023 Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

The event is set to take place July 28-30 at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefectur and will also feature sets from Louis Cole, Anderson.Paak’s NxWorries, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Cory Wong, Denzel Curry, Slowdive, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yo La Tengo, and Black Midi, among many others.

Earlier this week, it was announced that headliner Lewis Capaldi was the final act confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard. The Scottish superstar – who is currently on his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour – completes this year’s star-studded bill for the music bash on February 11 at The O2 Arena in London.

Capaldi is nominated for Song of the Year BRIT with Mastercard this year, and previously went home with the same prize and Best New Artist in 2020.

Also earlier this week, Capaldi was confirmed for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, alongside The 1975 and RAYE. The three-day festival will pitch up at Camperdown Park on May 26-28, with 80,000 fans expected to attend. The event was supposed to happen in the Scottish city in 2020 – but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the second year the event has returned since the start of the pandemic, with Big Weekend happening virtually in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Coventry hosted the Big Weekend with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Central Cee and Joy Crookes taking to the stage.

In January, Lewis Capaldi scored his fourth UK No.1 single with “Pointless,” matching the likes of Whitney Houston, Cher, Jay-Z, One Direction, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Busted, B*Witched and Pet Shop Boys.

“Pointless” follows his previous three No.1s in “Someone You Loved” (2019), “Before You Go” (2020), and “Forget Me” (2022), and is the second single from his upcoming second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out May 19 on EMI Records.

Visit Fuji Rock Festival’s official website for more information.