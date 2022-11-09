Loretta Lynn, Judy Collins, Mike Scott To Be Honored At 2023 UK Americana Awards

Loretta Lynn - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn, Judy Collins, and Mike Scott of the Waterboys will be among those honored with special awards at the 2023 UK Americana Awards Show. The event is set for London’s Hackney Empire on January 26.

In the wake of her death at the age of 90 in October, Lynn will be posthumously recognized with the Songwriter Legacy Award. Scott will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Collins the International equivalent. Both will perform at the awards show, which will also contain a multi-artist performance of Lynn’s signature “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Coal Miner's Daughter

These and all nominations for the 2023 awards were announced last night (8) at an event at London club Omeara. It also launched UK Americana Music Week, which returns to Hackney from January 23-26, culminating in the awards ceremony. Headline sponsors are the Alabama Tourism Department, Sweet Home Alabama, who also sponsor the UK’s Official Americana Chart.

“I’m surprised and very happy to be honored by the Americana Music Association UK,” said Scott. “I’ve played music of American inspiration – roots, rock and roll, folk and blues – since I was a kid and country, soul and gospel since expanding my horizons in the 1980s, without ever considering myself or the Waterboys as an Americana act. Yet Americana has fuelled, inspired, and informed everything we’ve ever done. It is like a landmass I’ve been standing on the whole time, and I’m proud and honoured to consider our music part of it. Thankyou AMA-UK.”

‘Bringing new Americana artists to UK audiences’

Notes Collins: “The Americana Music Association UK does an amazing job bringing new Americana artists to UK audiences while continuing to shine a light on artists who already are established within the genre. It’s an important role in the music community. I am greatly honored be given the Lifetime Achievement Award and am looking forward to attending the conference in 2023 and hearing new music.“

Nickel Creek, the band who brought bluegrass to a new generation from the early 2000s onwards, will receive the International Trailblazer Award, while the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award goes to independent roots label Loose Records artists Hanging Stars. The Grassroots Award, which recognizes an industry individual who has championed Americana music from the grassroots up, goes to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Ralph McLean.

The winner of Best-Selling Americana Album by a UK artist, presented in conjunction with the Official Charts Company (OCC), is to be announced in January. The 2023 event also adds a new, public-voted award, for UK Live Act of the Year.

The award nominations in the eight categories voted on by the AMA panel and members of the association, are as follows:

UK Album of the Year

• Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed by Passenger (Produced by Mike Rosenberg and Chris Vallejo)

• Blue Hours by Bear’s Den (Produced by Ian Grimble)

• Shining In The Half Light by Elles Bailey (Produced by Dan Weller)

• Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (Produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall)

International Album of the Year

• In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

• Pohorylle by Margo Cilker (produced by Sera Cahoone)

• Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (produced by T Bone Burnett)

• The Man From Waco by Charley Crockett (produced by Bruce Robison)

UK Song of the Year

• Car Crash by Hannah White (Written by Hannah White)

• Grace by Marcus Mumford (Written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford)

• Make It Romantic by Simeon Hammond Dallas (Written by Simeon Hammond Dallas)

• The Right Place by Danny George Wilson (written by Danny Wilson)

International Song of the Year

• I Don’t Really Care for You by CMAT (Written by Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson)

• Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan (Written by Zachary Lane Bryan)

• Take It Like A Man by Amanda Shires (Written by Amanda Shires and Lawrence Rothman)

• You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell)

UK Artist of the Year

• Bear’s Den

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris and Sylvester

• Lady Nade

International Artist of the Year

• Allison Russell

• Brandi Carlile

• Margo Cilker

• The Dead South

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

• Holly Carter

• Joe Coombs

• Joe Wilkins

• Mark Lewis

UK Live Act of the Year

• Beans On Toast

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris & Sylvester

• Holy Moly & The Crackers

• Noble Jacks

• The Heavy Heavy