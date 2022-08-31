Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, And More To Perform At Americana Awards

Lucinda Williams - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for America Salutes You

Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and more have been revealed as performers for the 2023 Americana Honors and Awards.

Other artists set to perform include the Indigo Girls, Chris Isaak, Lukas Nelson, Adia Victoria, the McCrary Sisters, James McMurtry, Sierra Farrell, the War and Treaty, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, and Phosphorescent. The event is set for September 14 at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. The performers includes mostly artists who are either up for the annual awards or achieving lifetime achievement honors

The band leader for the annual awards show is Buddy Miller, who will be back by a house band of musicians that includes the aforementioned McCrary Sisters, Don Was, Larry Campbell, Brady Blade, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Rob Burger, and Lorenzo Molina.

The show can be seen or heard as it occurs on September 14 on a number of outlets, including NPRmusic.org, SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, Nashville-area radio stations WRLT, WSM, and WMOT, and Circle Network’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. The live show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. A condensed version will air as a special later on two networks: Cable Network will show it November 23 at 10 p.m. ET, and PBS will broadcast it at some point in 2023.

The list of presenters includes Lyle Lovett, Lucius, Allison Moorer, Hayes Carll, the Milk Carton Kids, Don Flemons, Molly Tuttle, and Jerry Douglas.

It’s an exciting time for Lucinda Williams, who will also be the recipient of BMI’s 2022 Troubadour Award, to be presented at a private dinner at BMI’s Nashville office on September 12. The award celebrates songwriters who have made a lasting impact on their community and who “craft for the sake of the song, setting the pace for generations of songwriters who will follow.”

BMI’s Mason Hunter, AVP, creative, Nashville, says: “Lucinda has been a torchbearer of true American songwriting for decades. She writes the kinds of songs that can break your heart and still have you coming back for more. With her signature literary style, she has paved the way for so many songwriters and is in a class all her own. We are thrilled to honor her as the 2022 BMI Troubadour.”

Visit The Americana Honors and Awards’ official website for more information.