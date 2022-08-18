Hear Allison Russell And Brandi Carlile Team Up For ‘You’re Not Alone’

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell - Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell has released a new version of her “You’re Not Alone,” featuring Brandi Carlile and SistaStrings. The track originates on the lauded 2019 debut album Songs of Our Native Daughters by Our Native Daughters, the group in which Russell sings with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, and Leyla McCalla.

The triple Grammy nominee and Juno Award winner produced, wrote and arranged the new recording, and proceeds from it will benefit the Looking Out Foundation’s Everytown for Gun Safety Fund. The organization, founded in 2008 by Carlile with Tim and Phil Hanseroth, “amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice,” helping to fund causes and organizations that might otherwise go unnoticed. Its current campaigns include The If Project, Looking Out For Children In Conflict, and Fund Racial Justice.

You're Not Alone

The release of the new version of “You’re Not Alone” coincides with Russell’s guest appearances as support at three shows by Carlile in Bethel, NY tonight (18), Philadelphia (19), and Westport, CT (20). The artists are also scheduled to perform together at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver on September 9 and 10.

Russell’s 2021 album Outside Child helped her to two UK Americana Music Awards and her three Grammy nominations, two of which were for the song “Nightflyer.” The set won a Juno award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year and a Folk Alliance Award as Album of the Year.

Russell is also one of the featured artists on the upcoming tribute album Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, which will also feature Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, George Strait, Rodney Crowell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Miranda Lambert, and Ryan Bingham with Nikki Lane. The record in honor of the late country outlaw is produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher, and features Russell’s version of Shaver’s “Tramp On Your Street.”

